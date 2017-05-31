Bobby Birchfield

He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and a son of the late Charlie and Martha Putman Birchfield. He was a member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church and was previously employed in farming and the lumber business. Bobby enjoyed camping, sitting on the porch, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 53 years Barbara Birchfield, of the home, one son; Brandon Birchfield and wife Stephanie, of Bakersville, NC, three sisters; Virgie Clark, of Hampton, TN, Hazel Watson, of Spruce Pine, NC, and Margie Wilson, of Unicoi, TN, one brother; Charles Birchfield, of Bakersville, NC, and two grandchildren; Connor and Caden Birchfield.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by: daughter; Dorothy Sharon Birchfield, sisters; Dora Rose, and Doris Boone, and brothers; F.D., G.W., and Leonard Birchfield.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 2:00PM in St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend Gordon Lewis, Reverend Roger Laws, and Reverend Scottie Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Hughes Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Children's Hospitals 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Birchfield family.