Billy “Papaw” Snyder

Mr. Snyder was born May 5, 1929 in Piney Flats, TN, to the late Frank C. and Susie Sells Snyder. Billy was a native and lifelong resident of the Oak Grove Community and had been a member of Oak Grove Baptist church since he was a child.

He retired from Eastman to focus on his business Snyder’s Inc. He owned and operated Snyder’s Inc. concrete products for many years. In 1975 He and his son Farrell developed Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, Inc., opened a crematory in 1978, and Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home in 1996.

Billy was a 60 year member of Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge #575, a 50 year member of the Royal Arch Masons of Tennessee Chapter 195, 50 year member of the Grand Council, Cryptic Masons of Tennessee Council 117, Kingsport Commandery No. 33, Jericho Shriners and Nolichuckey-Grandview Order of the Eastern Star #194.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Rhoads Snyder; his two children Farrell Lee Snyder, and Kay Snyder Powell, a sister Doris “Dot” Snyder Bradley and 2 great-grandchildren Garrett & Jordan Hubbard

Survivors include his grandchildren; Sammy & Rebecca Martin, David Snyder, Wendy Snyder, and Jan & Glenn Hubbard, four great-grandchildren; Danielle and Grace Martin, and Katie & Kaylee Hubbard.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2017, at Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. The funeral services for Mr. Snyder will be at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow immediately after the funeral service at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens.

