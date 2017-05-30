Sammy Laws

Born Samuel Paul Laws December 7, 1964 in Johnson City Tennessee to Sam and Janice McCracken Laws.

A lifelong residence of Avery County, North Carolina. Sammy was a graduate of Avery County High School. He attended Linville EMC.

Sammy started as a young man in the grading and excavating business with his dad and his brother. Later he and his brother started Laws Brothers Construction. Sammy enjoyed life and had many interest, hunting, fishing and nascar are among a few.

Sammy and Maxine made so many happy memories with traveling and and seeing new places. Maxine has been left with amazing memories of all the adventures they had and the love they shared.

In addition to his parents Sammy leaves to cherish so many wonderful memories his Wife: Maxine Harmon Laws; One Brother: Steven Laws "Myra"; A Nephew: Ethan Laws; Step Daughter: Penny Rupard Hicks "John"; Step Grand Daughter : Codie Hicks Berry "Billy"

Visitation for Sammy will be Wednesday May 31, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 at Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland North Carolina. Service will follow visitation at 8:00 Interment will be Thursday June 1, 2017 at 11:00 at Heaton Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion IL.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Cancer Treatment Center Donations

Midwestern Regional Medical Center 2520 Elisha Ave. Zion, Illinois 60099

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed: www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>

The care of Sammy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland 828-733-2121.