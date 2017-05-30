Ruth Gilbert

She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late James and Carrie Harris Riddle. Mrs. Gilbert graduated from Unicoi County High School class of 1950. She worked as a LPN at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital for a few years, after raising her two children. Ruth was a member of Lily Dale Church of Christ where she taught a Sunday School Class.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert D. Gilbert on May 19, 2016; two brothers: Lawrence and Mack Riddle; three sisters: Ethel Price, Birdie Harris and Inise Bennett.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Herbert Michael Gilbert, Scottsdale, AZ; one daughter, Teresa Droke and husband, Rik, Johnson City; one sister, Bessie Watson, Johnson City; two granddaughters: Kimberly Gilbert and Natalie Gilbert; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. on Thursday.

