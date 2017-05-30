Rhonda Thompson

A native of Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of Lois Christine Thompson Fair, and the late Bobby Jack Thompson.

Rhonda was a very strong, independent woman. Every person she met, she made a huge impact on them. She always made sure that her girls were taken care of, even the ones that were not biologically hers. Rhonda was a very educated woman who always had something to share, good or bad. She worked as a CNA at Four Oaks Healthcare. Rhonda became sick at a very early age, but she never let that stop her, always making sure things went right. Her disease never slowed her down, and she showed that. Her death was unexpected, but she will be loved and cherished by many. Fly high Rhonda.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Leroy.

Survivors include her mother, Lois Christine Thompson Fair; two daughters, Autumn Thompson and Abby Leroy; husband, Tommy Richesin; brother, Bobby Thompson; sister, Vickie Malone; sister-in-law, Sandi Thompson; aunt, Brenda Mullins; soul sisters, Jamie Suits and Lisa Dean.

The funeral service for Rhonda will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 2, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Mr. Tommy Delbridge officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M.

The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Haden Pruitt, Tommy Richesin, Eddie Dean, Jacob Bolton, Spencer Ledford, and Alex McGee. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Allen and Tommy Headley.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Thompson family. (423) 928-6111