Mr. Schwartz was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late George and Nellie Shorts Schwartz.

Mr. Schwartz enjoyed playing golf and woodworking in his pastime. He was a teacher for 37 years in the Washington County area at Fall Branch, West view, Lamar, and Davy Crockett. He served as a Deacon for over 60 years and a Sunday school teacher for Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Schwartz also served in our military.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Schwartz was preceded in death by: one sister, Mildred Goodpasture; four brothers, Richard, Charles, Gene and Larry Schwartz.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dolores Lance Schwartz and many nieces and nephews.

The family of Mr. Wilbert C. Schwartz will receive friends from 6 to 7 PM Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jeff Alford officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers include the deacons of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 AM Friday to go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for 10:00 AM graveside services.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, 1213 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Schwartz via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Schwartz family. (423) 282-1521