Michael D. Hall

• Today at 3:57 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Michael D. Hall, 54 of Johnson City passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Elmer and Pauline Green Hall. Michael was of the Baptist faith. He was a huge NASCAR fan and loved spending time with his daughter and family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Joe Hall and David Ricky Hall; four sisters, Refonda Rowe, Sandy Whaley, Vickie Howren and Debbie Sue Smiley.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Jane and her mother, Penny Clark both of Johnson City; three brothers, Elmer Hall Jr. and his wife, Janet of Jonesborough, Randy Hall of Johnson City and Rodney Hall and his wife, Darlene of Rogersville; four sisters, Kathy Hall and Johnny Fair, Connie Ayers, Carolyn Davidson all of Johnson City and Linda Church and her husband, Dwight of Kingsport; also several nieces and nephews and a host of friends who supported him during his illness.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, June 1, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. James Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the service hour.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by

Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

423-928-2245