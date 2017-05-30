Michael D. Hall

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Jane and her mother, Penny Clark both of Johnson City; three brothers, Elmer Hall Jr. and his wife, Janet of Jonesborough, Randy Hall of Johnson City and Rodney Hall and his wife, Darlene of Rogersville; four sisters, Kathy Hall and Johnny Fair, Connie Ayers, Carolyn Davidson all of Johnson City and Linda Church and her husband, Dwight of Kingsport; also several nieces and nephews and a host of friends who supported him during his illness.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, June 1, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. James Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the service hour.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by

Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

423-928-2245