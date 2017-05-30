Kathern M. Warren

Survivors include a daughter, Victoria Gibson and husband, C.J. of Vinemont, AL; two sons, James Murphy and Darry Garland both of Johnson City; two brothers, Donald Ingram and wife, Fabiola of Leesburg, FL and Robert Ingram and wife, Dorothy of Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Tiffany Wooden and husband, Phillip, Kathern West and husband, Tyler, Jamie Curl and husband, Jared and Robert Dylan Murray; a great-granddaughter, Faith Leeann Curl; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Warren will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Private internment will be held in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.

