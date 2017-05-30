JoAnn Bass Colbaugh

She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Ed and Libby Franklin Bass and was born in Carter County. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Herbert Colbaugh, in 1983 and her brothers, Herbert Bass and James Bass.

JoAnn was a member of Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Sperry-Univac in Bristol. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla and Frank Arnett; a son and daughter-in-law; Dale and Gloria Colbaugh; her granddaughters; Amy Ensor and husband, Zachary and Hannah Colbaugh; and her great-granddaughter, Libby Kate Ensor. She is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Bass and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend and companion, Charles Clark.

Funeral services for JoAnn Colbaugh will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Roger Hayley and Rev. Ray Colbaugh officiating. Music will be provided by Dennis Laws and the Union Hill Choir. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday, or at the homes of her son or daughter at other times.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 2, 2017, in the Blevins Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Zachary Ensor, Perry Rambo, Roger Colbaugh, Rick Hardin, Butch Peters, Randal Lewis, Gene Buck and Adam Buckles. Honorary pallbearers will be Gale Colbaugh, Kenneth Colbaugh, Patton Arnold, Lester Colbaugh, Lynn Peters, Mike Hodge and the Men’s Group of Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Mary Ann Smith and Lou Ann Mollish.

