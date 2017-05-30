Deacon Michael Lee Turner, Sr.

He was the husband of Hazel Largent Turner. They shared 42 years of marriage and partnership together.

Michael was born in Johnson City, TN to the late James “Remus” Turner and Nell Joy Earnest Turner. He was employed at Thomasville Furniture, and prior to that, Drexel Heritage Furniture as a sprayer.

Michael was an active member at New Hope in Christ Baptist Church of Morganton. He enjoyed singing and playing the bass guitar. Michael was a humble man, and a loving husband and wonderful father.

He is survived by four daughters, Helen Turner, Catherine Largent, Tina Turner and Edna Anthony; a son, Michael Turner, Jr.; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2016 at New Hope in Christ Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honor will follow at Olive Hill Cemetery.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton, NC has the honor of serving the family.