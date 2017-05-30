Basil Duke Barr, II

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Basil Duke Barr, III on November 18, 2014 and one brother, Winfred Barr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-nine years, Shirley Ramona Sheppard Barr; one daughter, Nena L. Reynolds and husband, Dean of Johnson City; one sister, Nena Barr Shepard of Clearwater, FL; one granddaughter, Dakota Reynolds; one nephew and three nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW #4933. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 2:20 P.M. on Friday.

Flowers will be accepted, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Barr to: Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209 or donate online https://tnwf.org.

