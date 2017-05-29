Charlotte S. Simmons

She was a 1946 graduate of Elizabethton High School and was retired from Zimmerman’s Card Shop. Mrs. Simmons was a member of the Tacoma Church of God in Johnson City and was very involved in the church, formerly serving as a Sunday School teacher and in hospitality where she served meals and made hot rolls. She loved to sew, cook and read her Bible.

Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Dianne Wright, (Robert, Jr.), Elizabethton; Carol Nichols (Wayne), Ocoee, FL; Beverly McCloud (Michael), Jonesborough; Amanda Perry (James) Utica, KY; 10 grandchildren, Rachel Runyan, Julie Kelly, Megan McCloud Powers, Becky Judah, Debbie Wright, Connie Wright O’Neill, Caitlin McCloud, Betsy Ray, Faith Kelly, Charlie Perry; 6 great-grandchildren, Haley Privette, Hannah Privette, Jacob Runyan, Abby Privette, Elijah McCloud, Kendall Powers; a sister, Frances Simmons (Lowell), Jonesborough; two sisters-in-law, Doty Simmons and Wynona Miller; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Scott. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Simmons will be conducted on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Rev. Mark Simmons officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Charlie Phillips, soloist and guitarist. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in the Patton-Simons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Kelly Powers, Corey O’Neill, Thomas Simmons, Bobby Wright, Mike McCloud and Charlie Perry. Honorary pallbearers will be David Miller, Michael Scott, Wayne Bailey and Lowell Simmons. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Tacoma Church of God, 1005 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to Hillview Health Center, (please mark for activities,) 1666 Hillview Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family wants to express a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the staff of Hillview Health Center for the love and care show to Mrs. Simmons during her time there.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Simmons and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, 423-542-2232, obituary line, 423-543-4917.