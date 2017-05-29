Carl K. Denton

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elsie Clark Denton; two brothers, Joe Denton and wife, Patsy of Greeneville and Ray Denton and wife, Margaret of Mt. Carmel; an uncle, Charles Denton and wife, Lula Bell of Johnson City; an aunt, Joyce France of Johnson City; sisters-in-law, Betty Denton, Rozella Denton and Darlene Clark all of Johnson City; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Clark of Johnson City and John Clark and wife Doris of Telford; also several nieces and nephews.

As per Carl’s request there will be no formal visitation. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the New Bethel Cemetery, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686 with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 2110 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37604. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Grosserode and Carl’s many friends that supported him during his illness.

