Richard Gallant Skalko, Ph.D.

Dr. Skalko was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Charles Skalko and Emilie Margaret (Gallant) Skalko of Lincoln, RI, his sister, Monica (Skalko) Dean of Seal Beach, CA, his brother, John J. Skalko of Chicago, IL, and his beloved wife, Priscilla Ann (Henley) Skalko of Johnson City, TN.

He is survived by his brother, Paul J. Skalko of Westmont, NJ, daughters, Patricia S. Nicely, Christine M. Skalko, both of Johnson City, TN, and Peggy S. Shepard of Annapolis, MD, his stepsons, Michael L. Brown of Johnson City, TN, Alan C. Brown of Smyrna, TN, several grandchildren and step grandchildren.

Dr. Skalko was born in Providence, RI on April 10, 1936. He received the A.B. Degree in Biology in 1957 from Providence College (RI), the M.S. Degree in Physiology from St. John’s University (NY) in 1959, and was the first student to receive the Ph.D. Degree in Human Anatomy from the University of Florida College of Medicine in 1963.

Dr. Skalko began his professional career as an instructor and assistant professor of Anatomy at Cornell University Medical College (NY) from 1963-1967. He had further experiences on the Anatomy faculty of Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA (1967-1970), and the Albany Medical College (NY) from 1970-1977. While in Albany, Dr. Skalko served as Director of the Embryology Laboratory in the Birth Defects Institute of the New York State Department of Health. During his tenure in Albany, he also served as acting chairman of the Department of Anatomy and was professor of Anatomy and Toxicology. Dr. Skalko was appointed to the position of chairman of the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the Quillen College of Medicine in 1977, a position he held for thirty-four years subsequent to his retirement in December, 2011.

During his career at the Quillen College of Medicine, Dr. Skalko was a Fellow of the Royal Microscopic Society (1968-1978), a member of the Science Advisory Board of the National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA, 1976-1979), and served as a member of the Toxicology Study Section at the National Institute of Health (1985-1989). He was a member of the Human Embryology Study Section of the National Institute of Health (1990-1994), serving as chairman from 1993-1994. He served on the editorial board of the journals Fundamental and Applied Toxicology, (1980-1982), Reproductive Toxicology, (1986-2004) and the journal, Teratology, (1991-1997). Additionally, he was a co-author of Heredity and Society (1973), Congenital Defects: New Directions in Research (1974), and Basic Concepts in Teratology (1985).

Dr. Skalko was an active person throughout his life, starting as a distance runner and golfer, and was a big fan of European travel and the opera. He enjoyed interacting with his children, grandchildren, and his extended family. Whatever he was able to accomplish in his lifetime was an effect of strict but loving parents who insisted that he read often and read well, that he paid attention to his duties and that he enjoy life.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Funeral Mass will be held in honor of Dr. Skalko at 10:00AM on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the funeral home with Father Pete officiating. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dr. Skalko’s grandchildren, Josh Nicely, Jessi Nicely, Molly Carpenter, Ben Shepard, Marie Shepard, Derek Brown, Hollie Berry, Brittany Brown and Michael Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Skalko’s great-grandchildren, John Thomas Berry, Hudson Davis Berry and Claire Luna Howard. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Dr. Skalko to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Skalko family.