Mrs. Lou Tipton Shelton

Mrs. Shelton was born March 1, 1917 in Flag Pond and moved to Washington County in 1948. She was the daughter of the late Calvin Eli & Cordelia Stockton Tipton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Tom Shelton in 1985, two grandchildren, Ronnie Boone and Sara Dawn Gillis, brothers and sisters, Annie McIntosh, Dana Tipton, Ester Rice, Lora Rice, Frank Tipton, Jeff Tipton and Audie Rice.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting and crocheting.

She was the mother of seven children, Rosemary (John) Inman, Chattanooga, Robert (Fain) Shelton, Limestone, Aldaree Young, Elizabeth Broyles, Glenda (Freddie) Whaley, Jonesborough, Nancy (Roy) Gillis, Limestone and Tom (Michele) Shelton, Midway; grandchildren, Joy Inman, Mark Inman, Randy Boone, Pat Boone, Thomas Young, John Young, Hope Schmidt, Byrd Broyles, Tracy Flanary, Amy Britton, Abby Borden, Lori Davis, Luke Gillis, Jimmy Ramsey, Renee Ramsey and Kevin Shelton; many great and great-great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Four Oaks Healthcare Center and Dr. Michael Grosserode, Jr. for their wonderful care.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Monte Vista Burial Park with Pastor Byrd Broyles and Mr. Tony Maden officiating. Friends are requested to meet at funeral home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and Derek Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church 260 Headtown Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659 or charity of your choice.

