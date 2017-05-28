Jill was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, her cats: “Tommy, Charlie, Stormy, Little Jackie, Rascal, Bear and Winnie”, but most of all, she loved spending time with her husband.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Kent Fleenor, of the home; her daughter, Christy Lee Griffith, of Los Angeles, CA; her sister, Joan Brake, of Abingdon, VA; and her brother, John Woodward, also of Abingdon, VA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Jill Woodward Fleenor will be conducted at a later date. For more information, please call 423-213-8241 or 423-440-0448.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

