A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Jess and Pauline Shell Troutman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Joshua Derrick Troutman. Mr. Troutman retired as a construction supervisor. He attended Pleasant View Baptist Church and was a United States veteran having served in the Army Reserves.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Daris Bryan Troutman of the home; one son, Jamey Donald Troutman and wife, Teresa of Elizabethton, TN; one daughter, Jessica Cheneil Beeler of Bluff City, TN; his adopted son, Isaiah Lee Troutman of the home; two grandchildren, Jacenta Cheyta Holtsclaw of Asheville, NC and Jacob Donald Holtsclaw of Bluff City, TN; two brothers, William Carl Troutman of Piney Flats, TN and Jim Troutman of Elizabethton, TN; two sisters, Ruth Barnett of Elizabethton, TN and Ella Mae Street and husband, Richard of Gray, TN.

A Gathering of Remembrance to honor the life of Donald Neil Troutman will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bluff City with Pastor Rodney Fields officiating.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Troutman family. Office: (423) 543-5544.