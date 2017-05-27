Robert William Paul Summie

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Robert’s memory include: siblings, Alexis Jo Summie Burckhardt and Bailey Christopher O’Ryan Summie; grandparents, Robert and Tonette Burckhardt, Randall Summie I and Twana Summie, and Cheryl Conklin; great-grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will gather to greet friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services. A graveside service will be held at the mausoleum at Washington County Memory Garden in Johnson City at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Attendees are asked to gather at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Robert Burckhardt and Randall Summie I. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathon Summie and Terry Diaz.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856, www.stjude.org

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Summie family.