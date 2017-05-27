Robert Lee Long

He was a Carter County native. Lee was a 1966 graduate of Unaka High School. He was a retired Carpenter. He was a member and Deacon of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church. He loved to play the Guitar and work in his garden. Lee was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Olena Smith Long.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Brenda Ellis Long. Three Daughters & Sons-In-Law: Karen & Andy Wilson, Teresa & Adam Taylor and Kelly & Bob Carr all of Elizabethton. Seven Grandchildren: Kayla & Derrick Wilson, Austin, Dustin & Logan Taylor, Lucas & Jacob Carr. His Step-Father: Jessie Long. Two Brothers: David Long & Wife Lori and Chris Long all of Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017 in the Smith Family Cemetery (Nave Hollow Loop) with the Rev. Doug Hinshaw and Dr. William Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by Howard & Vivian Hammonds. Active Pallbearers will be: Sons-In-Law and Grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie Smith, Bobby Smith, Larry Tolley and his church family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Long family