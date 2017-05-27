Tom was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Stanley and Francis Honeycutt Cox.

Tom graduated from Science Hill High School and attended ETSU, majoring in engineering and business management. During this time he also proudly served in the US Marine Corps for four years.

Tom was a member of Bethesda ARP Church in Erwin. He served as Sunday school teacher and driver of the Seniors’ Van at Heritage Baptist and Central Baptist Churches.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Donna; brother, Ray Doug; first wife, Jane; and nephew, Lee Hilton.

Survivors include: his wife of 45 years and best friend, Sandy; son, Thomas Wes; daughter, Julie; two grandsons, Taylor Wesley and Dylan Thomas; sister, Sue Cox McKinlay; brother, Joe Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mr. Thomas S. Cox will receive friends and family at a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in September. Please contact the family at kjules1@yahoo.com later in summer for the time and location if you would like to attend.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Cox family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Cox family. (423) 282-1521