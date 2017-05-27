Mr. Michael R. Willocks

He was was born on March 17th, 1953 to the late Ralph and Olene Willocks of Johnson City.

Michael graduated from Happy Valley High School and served in the United States Navy for 22 years as a Naval Ordanceman. Upon Retirement Michael ran a deli and worked as a student manager at a detention school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry, and playing corn hole with his friends. He was a member of the Elizabethton VFW.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy and an infant grandson, Carter.

Survivors include: his daughter Nicole Kelley and her husband Nathan; his son Mitchell Willocks and his fiancé Stephanie; his sister Brenda Tucker and her husband Larry; his brother, Darrell Willocks and his wife Peggy; his brother Stanley Willocks and his wife Joyce; his grandchildren, Hannah, Madalyn, and Lucas Kelley, Nolan Willocks, and Cayden Johnson. Michael was very close to his many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Private Service Wednesday, May 31st at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton. A burial service at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

