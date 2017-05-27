Helen Elizabeth (DeBusk) Millsaps

She was born in West Virginia on September 11, 1931, to the late Norman DeBusk and Bessie (Widener) DeBusk.

Helen attended Watauga Academy and was a 1950 graduate of Hampton High School. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Millsaps; daughter, Karen Millsaps-Mollett; and grandson, Jesse Caleb Mollette.

Helen worked for Dayton City Schools in Dayton, Ohio for 14 years. She was very active in her church where she served as a church greeter and was known for her 'hugs' that will forever be etched on people's hearts. Helen was a blessing to everyone she met and certainly to everyone she knew. She made everyone fell Jesus' love and to know her was to be in His presence.

Those left to cherish her precious memory include two daughters, Patricia Millsaps of Englewood, Ohio, Terri Lynn (Rick) Murray of Phillipsburg, Ohio; Glenn Mollette, Indiana; grandchildren, Jared (Kaitlin), Zach, Ricky, and Samuel; great-grandson, Jameson Oliver; relatives and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Crestview Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio. Entombment followed the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Masoleum in Brookville, Ohio.

The Kindred Funeral Home of Englewood, Ohio handed all arrangements.