Edward Lee Johnson

Born October 5, 1931 in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Ernest & Minnie Johnson. He was a retired Sheet Metal Worker and a published author. Mr. Johnson was a man of God. He loved to work in his garden and flowers and loved to fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Andy Morton and five brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Lola Hill Johnson. Son: Michael Johnson. Three Daughters: Gail Denice and husband Jim, and Brenda Kreuzer and husband Mike all of Charlotte, North Carolina and Tina Calabritto and husband Scott, Belmont, North Carolina. His Siblings: Abraham Johnson, Frank Johnson, Martha Ann Moore, Ella Guy, Diane Stout and Linda Townsend. Three Grandchildren: Jessica Williams, Melissa Denice and Macey Morton. Four Great Grandchildren: Lily, Kaithlyn, Colesen and Dominic. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. John Vance officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2017 in the Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Monday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson family