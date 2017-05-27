Brady Cleveland Smith

Brady was born June 11, 1943 to the late Monroe and Margaret Fay Blankenbeckler McGlone Smith in Johnson City, TN. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jesse E. McGlone, Jr. Brady graduated from Training School (University School) in 1961. He then joined the National Guard in Johnson City where he completed his military service.

Brady and his wife Paula moved to Dayton, OH for many years while their children were growing up. He worked as a plumber and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. They moved to the Winter Haven area permanently in 2008 coming from Chicago, IL.

He was a charter member of the Masonic Lodge and also a member of the Blue Lodge in Huber Heights, OH.

Brady is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Paula Smith of Winter Haven, FL; daughter, Jennifer Ann Khan and husband Ekbal Khan of Miamisburg, OH; sons, Mark C. Smith and wife Donna and Michael C. Smith, both of Winter Haven, FL; 5 grandchildren, Alina Khan, Leena Smith, Zarina Khan, Zamir Khan, and Aydan Alcantar. Additionally, he is survived by one sister, Mary Helen Lowe and husband Ronald of Elizabethton, TN; sister-in-law, Evelyn McGlone Hill of Oak Hill, FL; brother-in-law, Michael Smith and wife Andrea of Austin, TX; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 2:00-4:00pm with the service immediately following at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, FL. A reception followed at the funeral home after the service.

Donations may be sent to the Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Ave; Auburndale, FL 33823. Phone: 863-297-1880