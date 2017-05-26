Patsy Ernestine Day

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Day in 2000 and one sister, Brenda Sluder.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, Bill Day and wife, Ethel, Rutledge; one daughter, Mary Lou Day, Unicoi; one sister, Carolyn Hackworth and husband, Vernon, Lenoir City; two grandchildren: Todd Day and wife, Brooke, Matt Day and wife, Brittney; three great grandchildren: Aiden, Nolan and Brianna Day; two sisters-in-law: Laraine Johnson and Pauline Tilson, both of Erwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate at the 4:00 P.M. funeral service. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, May 29, 2017 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Day to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Day family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Day family. (423) 743-1380.