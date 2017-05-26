Jerry P. “Smurf” Mathes, Sr.

In addition to his parents Mr. Mathes was preceded in death by a brother, David Mathes.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Mathes, Johnson City; one son, Jerry P. Mathes, Jr.; two daughters Kendra and Carolyn; sister, Delores Lewis; brother, Randy Mathes; sister-in-law, Marie Oakman; brothers-in-law, James, Jack, Mickey, and Stanley Bennett.

The funeral service for Mr. Mathes will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, May 28, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jones and Rev. Jason Blankenship officiating. Music will be under the direction of By Faith Freewill Baptist Singers. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. to travel together in procession. Active pallbearers will be Ron Barnett and friends from By Faith Freewill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to By Faith Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Treasurer, 1803 Sundale Rd., Johnson City, 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City is serving the Mathes family. (423) 928-6111