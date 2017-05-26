Jason “Jay” Michael Presnell

Mr. Presnell was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Crawford; paternal grandparents, Conley and Bessie Presnell.

In addition to his mother and father, Jay is survived by two brothers, Jeff Presnell and wife Elizabeth, Kingsport, and Justin Presnell, Johnson City; sister, Janet Presnell, Johnson City; nieces, Shannon and Taylor Presnell; nephew, Gavin Presnell.

The funeral service for Mr. Presnell will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 29, 2017 in the East Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Wilkie Brookshire officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at Gobble Cemetery, Johnson City. Active pallbearers will be Gavin, Jack, Justin, and Jeff Presnell, Steve and Ronnie Graham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Presnell family. (423) 928-6111