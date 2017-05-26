Herman F. Bailey

Herman was born in Bumpus Cove, Tennessee on May 11, 1944 to Kate Hensley and Isaac Bailey. He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers and two sisters: E. J. "Spider" Bailey, Juanita Richardson, Donald Bailey, and Rita Jo Tarlton. Survived by, Carolyn Hope Bailey (Worley), his beloved wife of 30 years, five sons, three granddaughters and two grandsons.

Surviving: Douglas Wayne Bailey (son) and Ashton Ryder Bailey (grandson) of Abingdon, VA; David Jonathan Bailey (son) Stephanie Larue (Arrington-daughter-in-law) and Brendan Tyler (grandson) of Bristol, TN; Staff Sgt. USMC Daniel Adam Bailey (son) Kirsten Dawn (Olson-daughter-in-law) Alison Nicole, Sydney Jade, and Tenley Grace (granddaughters) of Winchester, CA; Brian Anthony Bailey (son) of Wendell, NC; and Christopher Michael Bailey (son) of Greensboro, NC. He also leaves his dear sister-in-law, Wilma 'Sue' Bailey; cherished father- and mother-in-law Fred and Peggy Worley; five sister-in-laws and one brother-in law; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Herman was an avid baseball player in his youth and coached many of his sons T-Ball, baseball, soccer, and basketball teams as an adult.

He enjoyed crime drama, old movies, TN VOLs, NASCAR and almost any sporting event on TV, but most of all, he enjoyed being with family and friends.

Herman retired 2005, after 27 years of Ceramic Fiber Refractory work in Erwin Tennessee. Herman and Carolyn left their home of 18 years in East Tennessee and moved to North Carolina, May of 2005. They were blessed with many new friends and in such a short period of time, happy to call North Carolina home.

Herman was a loving companion, father, and friend. He had a great sense of humor, always offering a kind word and a smile to everyone. His mission in life was to bring joy and kindness to everyone he met. Those who had the good fortune to know him, cannot help but smile when thinking of him.

A Service in Celebration of Life will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN. Family will receive friends following the service.

St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, Shallotte, NC will hold a Mass in Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017 prior to his final resting place at St. Brendan Columbarium near his Sunset Beach "home". The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 am in the church foyer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Junction or Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at St. Brendan Church PO Box 2984, Shallotte, NC 28459.

