Hazel Chesser Collins Johnson

Survivors include Three Daughters: Joan Garland, Joyce Miller & husband Sonny all of Elizabethton and Judy Bowling & husband Dean, Hampton. A Step-Son: Keith Johnson, Roan Mountain. Six Grandchildren: Jason Collins, Cynthia Bowling, Daniel Bowling, Joey Miller, Brandon Garland and Lucas Garland. Five Great Grandchildren: Curtiss Carden, Haley Carden, Kaleb Miller, Paige Collins and Daniel Bowling. Two Brothers: Ray Chesser and wife Charlotte, and Norman Chesser and wife Connie. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Blevins and Rev. Dexter Brumit officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be provided by Dexter & Phyllis Brumit. Active Pallbearers will be: Dean Bowling, Sonny Miller, Ricky Miller, Daniel Bowling, Joey Miller, Jason Collins, Brandon Garland and Lucas Garland. Honorary pallbearers will be: Family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Amanda & Staff of Caris Hospice for their help. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson family.