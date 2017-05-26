logo

Hazel Chesser Collins Johnson

ELIZABETHTON - Hazel Chesser Collins Johnson, 83, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at her residence after an brief illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Fred T. & Ethel M. Lowe Chesser. Mrs. Johnson retired from the Kitchen staff at Milligan College. She was of the Free Will Baptist Faith. She loved her family, cooking and canning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Clifton Collins and Harold Johnson, a daughter: Nancy Collins, Three sons: Rusty, Randy and Freddie Collins an infant son, an infant daughter, three brothers: Clyde, Allen & Harrison Chesser and a sister: Linda Faye Chesser.

Survivors include Three Daughters: Joan Garland, Joyce Miller & husband Sonny all of Elizabethton and Judy Bowling & husband Dean, Hampton. A Step-Son: Keith Johnson, Roan Mountain. Six Grandchildren: Jason Collins, Cynthia Bowling, Daniel Bowling, Joey Miller, Brandon Garland and Lucas Garland. Five Great Grandchildren: Curtiss Carden, Haley Carden, Kaleb Miller, Paige Collins and Daniel Bowling. Two Brothers: Ray Chesser and wife Charlotte, and Norman Chesser and wife Connie. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Blevins and Rev. Dexter Brumit officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be provided by Dexter & Phyllis Brumit. Active Pallbearers will be: Dean Bowling, Sonny Miller, Ricky Miller, Daniel Bowling, Joey Miller, Jason Collins, Brandon Garland and Lucas Garland. Honorary pallbearers will be: Family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Amanda & Staff of Caris Hospice for their help. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. 

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson family.