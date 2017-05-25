Willie Faye Johnson

Willie Faye was a retired homemaker, mother and grandmother.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, two sons and a daughter preceded her in death; Larry and Jim Johnson and Sandra McCray; two brothers, Edward and Jim Vaughn; two sisters, Mary Oxendine and Betty Wilson; and a granddaughter, Michelle Johnson.

Survivors include: four daughters, Linda Johnson of Johnson City, Rita Taylor of Gray, Teresa Hathaway of Johnson City and Frankie Johnson of Lawrenceville, GA; a son, Ed Johnson of Greenville, SC; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Rev. Johnny Byrd at 1:00 pm. Special music will be provided by: Earl D. Fannon. A committal will be conducted at Carr cemetery following the funeral service. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Johnson family @ www.morrisbaker.com.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Johnson requested donations to the American Cancer Society of NE Tennessee, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Johnson family. (423) 282-1521