John W. Miller

John is a veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a Line Supervisor at United Telephone Co., and he loved to farm and be on a tractor and spending time with his family. He was a member of Poplar Ridge Christian Church where he first attended the church in 1949, where he had previously served as Elder and Deacon, he was also a member of the VFW of Bluff City. John was a devout Christian until the day he passed.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter; Cindy Grizzel (Phil) of Piney Flats, a son; Ben W. Miller (Kelly) of Piney Flats, five grandchildren; Clint Grizzel (Lindsey), Gavin Grizzel, Zachary Miller (Haley), Isaac Miller, Ashton Forbis, five great grandchildren; Wade Ambrose, Mason Ambrose, John Grayson Grizzel, Parks Miller, Raegan Jewel Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive and a devoted best buddy; Tom Hale.

A funeral will be held Friday, May 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Poplar Ridge Christian Church with Pastor Brad Perry and Pastor Evan Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:30, friends may also call at the residence anytime.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Grizzel, Gavin Grizzel, Zachary Miller, Isaac Miller, Harvey Smith and Robert Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kyle Tester, Darius Hensley, Sammy Smith, Bob and Joe Koontz. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Reddy at East Tennessee Gastrointestinal Associates for his compassion and loving care throughout his illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to Poplar Ridge Christian Church – Jimmy Dempsey or Quinton Lowe Scholarship funds 206 Poplar Ridge Rd. Piney Flats, TN 37686.