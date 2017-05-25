Clifford Lee Shelton

He was retired from Parker Hannifin and was a member of Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include one daughter: Barbara Hensley and Junior; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Lori and Tim Carroll of Bulls Gap, Joan and Ralph Bible of Limestone, Kathy and Lowell Bowens of Greeneville; four granddaughters: Mary L. Shelton, Chelsia Shelton, Kayla Shelton, and Clarissa Hensley; one grandson: Brandon Hensley; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his special companion: his dog, D-O-G.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Sue Shelton; one son: Travis Paul Shelton; his parents: Paul and Eula Shelton; one brother: Robert Shelton.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home with the funeral following at 7 p.m. The Rev. Lowell Bowens and the Rev. Jeremy Murdock will officiate. Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday at Liberty Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Drew Everhart, Nathan Kincheloe, Jamie Hensley, Greg Bowens, Travis Tipton, Justin Smith and Brandon Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Brown, Joe Brown, friends of Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene, and his friends at Shorty’s Restaurant and Pop’s Place.