Adrian Shane Branson

Survivors include his wife, Chrystal Elliott Branson; his mother, Dorothy Branson Potter of Johnson City; a son, Christopher Shane Branson; a grandson, Braylen Starnes; a step-son, Ethan Blalock; two sisters, Rhonda Branson and Mary Fitzgerald; also several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2017 in the Rotary Park, Broadway Street in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the family to help with expenses.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4:00 to 9:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2017 in the Rotary Park, Broadway Street in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the family to help with expenses.