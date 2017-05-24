Mr. Bill Swatzell

Bill was born in Johnson City, TN on July 3rd, 1931. Raised in Johnson City, he attended Science Hill and Happy Valley High Schools, East Tennessee State University, and was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

After marrying, Bill moved his family to Bradenton, FL and pursued a career as a hospital lab supervisor. He was a very active member and leader in the Boys/Girls club, Kiwanis and the Elks, and will be missed by many.

Bill is preceeded in death by his father, Roy Swatzell; his first wife, Anita Stanberry Swatzell; sister, Joy and brother, Bob. He is survived by his current wife, Karen Swatzell of Bradenton, FL; his mother, Elizabeth Swatzell (104 years old) and sister, Ann Wright of Johnson City; his four children, 10 grand children, and 6 great grandchildren.

Internment service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.