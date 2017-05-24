A native of Unicoi County, he is son to the late Kelly Rice and Jessie Moore Rice. He worked at Nuclear Fuel Services for 32 years.

Those left to cherish Gary’s memory include: wife of 45 years, Carol Mathes Rice; daughters, Heather Moody, Rachel Whitson and husband, Brian, Mary Chandler and husband, Jason; sons Timothy and Andrew Rice; grandsons Trevor and Dylan Rice; granddaughters Aurora and Violet Witson, and Leah Chandler.

Many children called him papaw, and many neighbors and lifelong acquaintances called him friend. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and beloved by all.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com . Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Ste 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, (423) 547-0379, is honored to serve the Rice family.