Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Dixon

She was a native of Asheville, NC, daughter of the late Roger White and Charlotte Ann Morgan.

Debbie was of the Baptist faith.

She was a longtime childcare provider, who loved working with children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Dixon in 2012 and her maternal great grandmother, Mamie Peters.

Survivors include: a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Surber and Sammy Bowers of Greeneville; a son and his fiancé, Matthew Debrix Surber and Brook Burwell of Johnson City; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Inga Davis of Germany, Barry and Judy White of Pilot Mountain, NC; a sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Tommy Nichols of Mount Airy, NC; two grandchildren, Malachi and Brandon Surber; a special friends, Inez Cole of Johnson City and Pam Messer of Greeneville; her favorite dog, Puggy.

A celebration of life is to be held Friday, May 26, 2017 at 515 Hart Avenue, under the direction of Rev. Tommy Nichols. Friends and family may call from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Surber family @www.morrisbaker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Feed the Children, P O Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0036.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Dixon family. (423) 282-1521.