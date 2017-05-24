David Ellis Hartley

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Lawrence & Bonnie Bowlin Hartley. He had done Custodial Work most of his life. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include One Brother: Robert Bowlin, Johnson City. Three Sisters: Sandra Thomas & Husband John, Jonesborough, Shirley Ward & husband Jimmy Lynn, Elizabethton and a very special sister: Barbara Clemons and husband Gary, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Robert Keller officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Bob Morrison & Staff at Briarcliff Apartments for all the things they did for David. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hartley family