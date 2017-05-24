Anthony Dewayne Howell

He was a native of Unicoi County and was a son of Willie Lyon Howell of Erwin and the late James R. Howell Sr... Mr. Howell had worked for TPI for several years before retiring due to disability.

Survivors in addition to his mother includes four brothers, James Howell of Unicoi, Billy Howell of Erwin, Ronald Howell of Virginia and Donald Howell of Erwin; two sisters, Brenda Taylor and husband, Bill and Dewayne’s twin sister, Darlene Howell all of Erwin. A special friend, Leisa Bernardi of Unicoi; also several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Dewayne will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2017 in Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Flag Pond, located off Clear Branch exit. Pastor E.L. Wheeler will officiate. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com