He was a native of Washington County and son of Phyllis Butler Bennett and the late Reverend Steven Bennett, who passed away March 22, 2017. He was a member of Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and brother and enjoyed life to the fullest. Tracy pastored a couple of churches and was a loving and caring husband, son and brother. Most importantly, he loved his family and being a husband to his lifelong partner since grade school. June 4, 2017, they would have been married 23years. In addition to his father, Tracy is preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Ann Bennett.

In addition to his mother, Tracy Bennett has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife of 23 years: Keri Bruner Bennett; Brother: Johnny Bennett and wife Sharon; Father-in-law: Vestal Bruner; Mother-in-law: Carolyn Allen; Sister-in-law: Jody Bruner; Special nieces: Jacinda Bruner; Katlyn Bruner; Sarah Laughrun; Special nephew: Brian Laughrun; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Tracy Bennett in a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 7:00 PM, at Berea Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Bobby Miller and Reverend Freddy Bennett will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Barnett Cemetery, Sinking Creek Road. Those attending the committal service will meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM on Thursday. Pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin .