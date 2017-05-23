Donald James Palmer Jr.

He was born in Bethel Park, PA on October 28, 1955 to Donald James Palmer of Pittsburgh (deceased) and Shirlee Jean Krause (deceased)of Sidman, PA.

Don was a 37 year employee of the U.S.Forest Service.

Don started his career as a seasonal employee on the Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon and eventually was hired full time. Don and his family, Paula, Devon, Buck and Holly moved from Oregon to the Pisgah National Forest, North Carolina, to the Ottawa National Forest,Michigan, and to the Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia all the while Don being promoted. Don retired in Johnson City, Tennessee as aDistrict Ranger on the Cherokee National Forest but continued to work as a Planning Section Chief on the Southern Red Team. Don is the only employee in the history of the Forest Service to accomplish what he had and promote to the level he had with only an associate’s degree.

Don was a loving father, stepfather and grandfather to Buck Palmer, Holly Lewis, Devon Daviau, and Tristan Lewis. He was always cheerful, fun-loving and lived life the fullest. Don will be missed terribly by friends and loved ones.

