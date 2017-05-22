He lived in St. Petersburg, Fla. most of his life, moving to Johnson City, TN several years ago.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph John, Sr. and mother Camilla and sister Betty. “ Sonny” grew to love the mountains of East Tennessee. Especially the change of seasons. He adored children, animals and most of all his family. Survived by his wife Marilyn Showman Minella, his son John Minella and a daughter Toni Woodward, six stepchildren and a collected total of thirty nine grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services for “Sonny” will be held at Greenwood Baptist Church, 102 Elliott Scott Circle, Johnson City, TN on May 23, 2017. Family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. Service to follow at 7:00 p.m.