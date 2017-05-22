Oran was born in Carter County to Peggy Jean Wilson Campbell and the late Oran Carroll Campbell, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Jo Green.

Oran had worked as a machinist at Kennametal for 23 years and had also worked for E. Luke Green Company. He was a member of Stoney Creek Church of Christ and enjoyed music, was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and love to attend events that involved his daughter and his nephew.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pamela Lipford Campbell, of the home; his daughter, Loran Madison Campbell, also of the home; a special nephew, Jordan Adam Yelton, of Elizabethton; his father-in-law, Jimmy Lipford, of Elizabethton; his sister-in-law, Pat Yelton, also of Elizabethton; several cousins and one aunt, also survives.

A service to honor the life of Oran Campbell, Jr. will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. David Irick, minister and Mr. Jerry Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the Centerview Cemetery with Mr. Wesley Simons, minister, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Heaton, Mitchell Morton, Dan Heaton, Scott Heaton, Keith Raulston, and Todd Hampton. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Stoney Creek Church of Christ and Centerview Church of Christ, Scott Hampton, Chip Montgomery, Mike Lipford, Gary Lipford, Chris Lipford, Rick Wagner, Rusty Barnett, Lamont Barnett, Jamey Campbell, Brad Green, Lance Green and Steve Jones. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Stoney Creek Church of Christ, 1162 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

