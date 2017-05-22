Mr. Henry M. Bacon

Mr. Bacon was born in Washington County and son of the late Warner H. Bacon & Amy Maupin Bacon Bloomer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue Bacon and a sister, Sarah Cynthia Riddle.

He was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren.

Mr. Bacon retired from Stower’s Machinery Corp. where he worked for 40 years. He was a former member of Leesburg Ruritan and served as Vice-President for several years.

Survivors include a daughter, Suprena Shell; granddaughters, JoAnn and Courtney Shell; step son, John Hilbert and wife Angela; step-grandchildren, Eric and Mollie Hilbert; extended family, Patricia Briggs; god grandchildren, Lyndsey, Courtney and Tyler Briggs and his very special little sidekick Tyler Cole Briggs; special friends, Imogene Street, Janice Shelton and Rebecca Harris; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Angela Merrifield and staff at First Choice Family Medicine and Mountain States Hospice for all their love and care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Wyatt, Tim Harris, David Wexler, Tyler Briggs, Davis Sells, Randy Fair, Arthur Casey and Joshua Heltzel. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Street, Jim Street, Kevin Hyatt, Wayne May, Dale Moore, Pete Ferguson, Joshua Hartman, David Shelton, Fred Sells and employees of Stower’s.

Condolences may be sent to the Bacon family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821