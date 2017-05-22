Evadean Markland

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late John & Dora Hurley Dugger. Mrs Markland had worked at American Bemberg Corporation and Mor-Flo for several years. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children: Gearlean Markland Campbell and Norman Markland and three sisters: Flora Oliver, Beatrice Medley and Cleta Mae Richardson Edwards and a brother: Chalmers Dugger.

Survivors include Four Children: Constance Markland Scott, Butler, Jetonnia Markland, Gray, Roger Markland, Elizabethton and Sharon Markland, Gray. One Sister: Pearl Edwards, Johnson City. 14 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Street officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the Garland Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Chuck Belcher, Stephen Scott, Eric Rash, Penny Guy, David Campbell, and Anthony Miller. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Markland family