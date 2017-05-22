Earnie James Rowe, JR.

He graduated Lamar High School in 1951. During his life, he held positons at Mays Tool and worked as a Johnson City mail carrier. Much of his life was spent as an active member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren where he served on the Board of Trustees.

EJ was married to Carol Simmers until her death in 1992. During their marriage, EJ worked as an artisan craftsman, making and selling ceramics and woodworking items.

EJ was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Earnestine Rowe and Berdene Freeman.

He is survived by a brother, Rev. Dr. Robert Rowe; two nephews, Jeryl Rowe and Brandon Rowe; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends and family at Dillow Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24 from 3pm-4:00pm followed by a memorial and graveside service at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren at 496 Brethren Church Road Jonesborough.

Condolences may be sent to the Rowe family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821