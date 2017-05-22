Diane was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Ethel Burleson Forbes.

Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her flower gardens, scrapbooking, sewing and quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: grandparents, Tarp and Bonnie Burleson; and granddaughter, Audrey Dugger.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Tittle; daughter, Lindsay Bradley (Scotty); son, Joseph Tittle (Rosie); grandchildren, Nathan Dugger, Spencer Dugger, Byland Cox, and Madalin Tittle; sister, Robin Denton; brother, Greg Forbes (Sonja); step mother, Kathy Forbes (C.T.); step brother, Donald Austin (Becky); step sister, Tammy Williams (Anthony); sisters-in-law, Angie Engle and Crystal Edney; aunt, Georgie Miller; niece, Brittany Blevins; great nephew, Jase Blevins; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family of Diane Tittle will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm Wednesday under the direction of Pastor Tony Duncan. A committal service is scheduled for 1 pm Thursday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 12:20 pm Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Tittle family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Tittle family. (423) 282-1521