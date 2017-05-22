Mrs. Fair was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late John and Ada Copas Ford.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fair was preceded in death by: her husband, Bobby Frank Fair; two brothers, Johnny and Larry Ford.

Survivors include: two daughters, Vanessa Reese, of Johnson City, and Crystal Fair, of Johnson City; three sons, Benny Fair, of Johnson City, Jeff Fair, of Johnson City, and Bobby Dwight Fair, of Johnson City; two sisters, Rozella Graybeal, of Gray, and Nila Ruth Letterman, of Jonesborough; one very special grandson, Bobby Lynn Fair; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank Alison Chester for her care she provided.

The family of Betty Lou Fair will have a graveside service on Wednesday, May 22, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fair family via www.morrisbaker.com .