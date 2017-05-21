Mrs. Marion Ferguson

Mrs. Ferguson was born in Belize and daughter of the late Clarence & Anita Jefferies Pouchie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Ferguson.

She moved to Honduras as a child, speaking Spanish fluently, then moved to California and then onto Tennessee to live with her daughter.

She loved to watch her “Novellas”, read and watch television.

Survivors include her children, Sara Trujllo, Nelson Ferguson (Helen), Lissa Carreras, Donna Duncan (Michael) and Betty Mendoza; grandchildren, Michael Trujllo, Casandra Ferguson, Christy Bichard, Clinton Frosch, Matthew Duncan, Jennine Duncan, Trevor Duncan, Maurico Aguilar, Jacinda Schot, Karina Mendoza and Joshua Mendoza.

