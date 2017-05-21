Hasseltine Roberta Young Howard

She was born on August 26, 1928 in Johnson City, Tennessee and peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on May 18, 2017. Hasseltine was educated in the Johnson City public school system where she attended Langston High School. Her siblings include Andrew (deceased), Eddie (deceased), Thomas and half-sister Hazel Brown (deceased).

In 1946, Hasseltine was united in holy matrimony to Lester A. Howard of Jonesborough, Tennessee. Five children were born and reared during their marriage—which lasted until Lester’s passing in 2006. In addition to the nurturing and upbringing of her children, she and Lester served as parents for two grandchildren, Alderson “Choppie” and Bryan, and a great-granddaughter, Megan. Ever vigilant regarding their care and well-being, she worked hard to ensure they were well taken care of and loved as only a grandmother could do.

Hasseltine touched the lives of many people in a very positive manner during her life time. Ever the giving and caring person, she and Lester provided care for several other family members who needed help and assistance. These persons included her mother, Ethel Young, cousins Maggie Warlix, Dawlyn Warlix and the subsequent parenting of Dawlyn’s son, Joseph Warlix. Her love and caring for family and friends was boundless. She would often ask relatives and friends if she could purchase something for them and many accepted this invitation of charity and compassion.

Always a committed and hard worker, Hasseltine spent over thirty years with the J. C. Penney Company. She was well known for her quick smile and positive greetings to customers. Key among her personal characteristics was her fondness for being a stylish dresser. As a result, Hasseltine became well known and revered throughout the Johnson City community for her fashionable dress, graciousness, compassion and good sense of humor. Following her excellent career and subsequent retirement from J. C. Penney, she used her sales experience and customer service knowledge at Big Lots department store where she again was successful. Consequently, Hasseltine touched the lives of many people in a very positive and uplifting manner.

A long-time member of Bethel Christian Church, Hasseltine sang in the choir, was active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and served on numerous committees over the years. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and ensured that her children attended church on a regular basis. Never one to hold back on suggestions and observations, she offered many suggestions for improvements to the church and enhancements to church services and programs.

Those left to cherish precious memories of her are her children: Norman (Nancy) Howard, Yulanda Howard Griffith, Alphenis Howard, Theresa Howard Wright and Janice (Fred) Cash; grandchildren: Erick (Ingra) Howard, Nicole (Jason) Lee, Nichelle Howard, Alderson Griffith, Bryan Griffith, Dustin (Stephanie) Howard, Brandon Howard and Cheri Wright; ten great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, sister-in-law Barbara Young; former daughter-in-law Verna Howard Snapp, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Affectionately known as Mama, Grandma, Teen and Tina, Hasseltine’s family and friends will forever hold her legacy of loving generosity and faith in their hearts.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Bethel Christian Church, 701 Depot Street, Jonesborough, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Vincent M. Dial officiating. Interment will be at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family extends much appreciation and special thanks to all the staff of Lakebridge Healthcare Center for the compassionate love, care and attention shown to Hasseltine during her stay there.

