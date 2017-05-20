Hasseltine Young Howard

She was the daughter of the late Ethel and William Young and the oldest of four children. She was educated in the Johnson City Public Schools and attended Langston High School. She married Lester A. Howard, now deceased, of Jonesborough. Together, they had five children, Norman, Yulanda, Alphenis, Theresa and Janice. She worked in sales at the J. C. Penney store in Johnson City and retired after 31 years of excellent service. She also worked part-time at the Big Lot store for several years.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday May 23rd at Bethel Christian Church, located at 701 Depot Street in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The family will receive friends at 10 am with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Prior to the funeral, the family will receive friends at the home of Hasseltine Howard in Jonesborough.

